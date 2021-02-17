Q4 2020 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



(foreign language) Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the quarterly presentation and year-end results for the Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group for the year 2020.



This time, last year, we have just started seeing the signs of COVID in Asia with port restrictions and port closures. And it did not take long before we really started feeling the impact of the pandemic hitting the world back in March and onwards. And of course, this has really set the stage for the year and the challenges that we've had.



I will start off talking more about, say, what's been going on throughout 2020 and hand over to Christian Berg later who will focus more on the fourth quarter and the year-end results as such.



But as we can see from the slide behind me, there's been quite a lot of volatility during the year. We've -- as I said, COVID started, we started to feel it at the early start of the year, but the real effect of it came after March.



And looking at the volatility on the Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding share price, we've been on a bit of a