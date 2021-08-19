Aug 19, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter results for Wilh. Wilhelmsen. It's been a quarter where things have been moving in the right direction. We've had a profit of $89 million, driven by increased revenue of around 14% and goes to the same for the underlying EBITDA for our operations. Significant changes in fair value during the quarter, which I'll come back to later, and also good profitability from joint venture and associates. It's also been a period where we've been settling the segments into operations with smaller adjustments within the organizations.
Overall trade and ClarkSea Index has been moving in the right direction, which is very positive for our Maritime Services segment. We've seen good growth, not enormous growth but good growth in top line, say, around 6%, but especially underlying operations have been okay in more or less all areas. Marine products have been increasing, and we see a good development within our marine product portfolio.
We have increases also within Ship Agency and also within our
Q2 2021 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
