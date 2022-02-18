Q4 2021 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the fourth quarter presentation for the Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group. My name is Thomas Wilhelmsen, and I'm joined by CFO, Christian Berg, who will go into the numbers in more detail afterwards.



Just to start off with the highlights for the quarter. We had a relatively stable underlying EBITDA for the group, ending at USD 31 million. We've had quite an increase in the share of profit from joint ventures and associates mainly driven by Wilh. Wilhelmsen and ending at $63 million. When it comes to the valuation of Hyundai Glovis, it's been a relatively stable quarter only with an increase of $3 million. And we're ending up with $67 million net profit to equity holders for the quarter.



We had the listing of Edda Wind on the Oslo Stock Exchange, which we are happy about, and Wilhelmsen has, as a result, retained 25.7% ownership in the company. And we have just proposed -- or the Board has proposed the first dividend of NOK 4 and a potential second dividend of up to NOK 3 per share.



Moving into the