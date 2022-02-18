Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA M&A Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Rachid Bendriss - North Energy ASA - Co-CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the exciting news we released yesterday, the iSURVEY acquisition and the Wilhelmsen strategic partnership. My name is Rachid Bendriss, I'm the Chairman of the Board of Reach.



And before moving into what's actually happening here, just a quick word about a disclaimer. I urge you to take note of that. Before taking the step into the transactions we announced, let me just give you a brief update on who we are, where we're coming from and why these moves make sense. Now, we are a subsea service provider. What we do is to provide our clients with data in the form of maps, images, videos, data that aids our clients in their decision-making or we provide them with solutions, typically maintenance and repair of equipment at the seabed or below the subsurface.



And the way we deliver those data and solutions to our clients, is by mobilizing our specialists, our engineers and our equipment, typically the remotely-operated vehicles onto a subsea vessel, which we then travel to sites and perform our services