Q2 2022 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



Good morning, Christian.



Christian Berg - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CFO



Good morning.



Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



And welcome to all of you participating on the webcast. Welcome to the second quarter presentation for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding.



Overall, it's been a steady quarter for the group without any significant operational issues. The underlying performance for our operating entities has been stable. Overall -- sorry, I should have clicked here with the slides. Overall, the revenues have gone up year-on-year slightly and ending at an EBITDA of USD 39 million, which is more or less in line, a little bit down from the same quarter last year.



It's very pleasing to see strong contribution from, amongst others, Wallenius Wilhelmsen. They presented their results 2 days ago, and it's been a very pleasing development over the last couple of quarters.



The financial markets are pretty