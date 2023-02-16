Q4 2022 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the fourth quarter results for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holdings. Christian Berg and myself will cover this presentation. I will start off with a more general introduction and backdrop for the quarter, and then Christian will come back later with more details of the financials.



Overall, I would say the fourth quarter has been a strong quarter. We've had stable operating results for our operating entities with some growth in top line and ending at an EBITDA of USD 34 million. We've had a very strong contribution from Wallenius Wilhelmsen during the quarter. I'll come back to that a little bit later. We had a solid financial gain related to our shareholding in Hyundai Glovis, mainly this time related to foreign exchange and currency.



And all in all, then landing at a profit to equity holders of the company of USD 182 million. It was announced in our report that the Board proposes a dividend of NOK 6, plus potential additional NOK 4. Looking back at last year, we had 4 plus 3, so NOK 7. So all in all, if dividend