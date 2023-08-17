Q2 2023 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Thomas Wilhelmsen - Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA - Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the Second Quarter Presentation for the Wilhelmsen Group. It's been a solid second quarter for the company, I must say, driven by strong operational performance, changes in fair value and also contribution from joint ventures. So all in all, I would say that we are currently firing on all cylinders, which is very pleasing.



Just looking at a few of the highlights for the quarter. We had a stable top line, but we had, as I mentioned, a strong operating performance, and we ended at an EBITDA of $39 million, which is in line with previous quarter. We had a very strong contribution from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which I will come back to a little bit later. Strong financial gains as a result of changes in fair value for the underlying value of our Hyundai and Glovis shares. And at the -- say, at the end of it, we ended with a profit of $225 million for the quarter, which is a very solid performance for us.



We also carried out a minor share buyback during the quarter, resulting in 400,000 shares being bought.

