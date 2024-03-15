Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI, Financial) announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on March 7, 2024, revealing a strong finish to a year marked by strategic transitions. The company's 8-K filing details a Q4 consolidated revenue of $44.6 million, a significant increase from the previous year's $38.1 million. The Q4 consolidated net income also showed a remarkable rise to $7.1 million, compared to just $0.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $6.6 million, a substantial improvement from $2.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc is a fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels, offering a range of services including installation, hook-up, commissioning, repair, and maintenance. The company operates through its Fabrication, Shipyards, and Services divisions, with a strategic focus on the Gulf Coast region.

Despite the strong Q4 performance, the full year 2023 presented challenges, with a consolidated net loss of $24.4 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA for the year was a positive $17.0 million, reflecting the company's strategic initiatives and favorable market trends. The cash and short-term investments balance stood at $47.9 million at the end of the year, providing a solid financial foundation for future growth.

President and CEO Richard Heo highlighted the successful execution of strategic initiatives and the company's positioning to benefit from market strength. CFO Westley Stockton emphasized the strong operating results and focus on working capital management, contributing to a robust year-end cash balance.

"Our strong fourth quarter results cap off an excellent year for Gulf Island and reflect the continued favorable end market trends in our core Gulf Coast region, combined with the benefits of the successful execution of our strategic initiatives," said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The resolution of the MPSV Litigation and the wind down of the Shipyard Division were significant milestones, allowing Gulf Island to focus on its core services and fabrication businesses. The company's strategic update for 2023 included pursuing traditional offshore markets, new growth end markets, diversifying services, and strengthening project execution.

For 2024, Gulf Island anticipates favorable market conditions to drive growth in its core businesses, with expected Services EBITDA of approximately $14 million and Fabrication EBITDA of approximately $8 million, excluding large project awards.

The company's financial outlook for 2024 is indicative of its strategic focus and the expected continuation of positive trends in its core businesses. Gulf Island's commitment to project execution, bidding discipline, and financial flexibility positions it well for profitable growth and value creation for shareholders.

