Q4 2019 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 21, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Welcome to the investor briefing of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL, for our fourth quarter and full year FY '19 results ending April 2019.



Representing Del Monte to my left are Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Cito Alejandro, Group COO of Del Monte Pacific; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods in the U.S.; and Gene Allen, CFO of DMFI; and I'm Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



Parag Sachdeva, our CFO, will now present our results beginning on Slide 5.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you very much, Iggy. Good morning, everyone.



Starting with Slide 5, that provides highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. We generated a higher net income of USD 6.3 million for the fourth quarter and USD 20.3 million for the full year, which is a significant turnaround from prior year loss. We have reported net income for fourth quarter in a row. Pleased to also announce a dividend of $0.005 per share which equates to 50% of net