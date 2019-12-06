Q2 2020 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good afternoon to our call participants in Asia. This is the conference call for the second quarter results of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL, for FY 2020 ending October.



Luis Fale Alejandro - Del Monte Pacific Limited - COO



You are checking if we're okay? Is Jenny there?



Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Yes. Jenny's on the line.



Luis Fale Alejandro - Del Monte Pacific Limited - COO



Okay.



Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Chief Operating Officer of DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods, DMFI, subsidiary of DMPL; Gene Allen, CFO of DMFI; and this is Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



(Operator Instructions) So with that, Parag, our CFO, will now present our