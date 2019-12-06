Dec 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer
Good afternoon to our call participants in Asia. This is the conference call for the second quarter results of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL, for FY 2020 ending October.
Luis Fale Alejandro - Del Monte Pacific Limited - COO
You are checking if we're okay? Is Jenny there?
Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer
Yes. Jenny's on the line.
Luis Fale Alejandro - Del Monte Pacific Limited - COO
Okay.
Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer
Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Chief Operating Officer of DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods, DMFI, subsidiary of DMPL; Gene Allen, CFO of DMFI; and this is Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.
(Operator Instructions) So with that, Parag, our CFO, will now present our
Q2 2020 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...