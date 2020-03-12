Q3 2020 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning. It's 9:00 in Singapore and Manila. We'll start the call. Good morning to our participants in Asia. Good evening to our conference call for the U.S. This is the conference call for third quarter results of Del Monte Pacific Group, or DMPL, ending January 2020.



Representing Del Monte on this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods, Inc., or DMFI; Gene Allen, CFO of DMFI; and this is Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. (Operator Instructions)



And we will ask Parag Sachdeva, CFO, to now present our third quarter results. Thank you.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you so much, Iggy. Good morning to everyone in Asia, and good evening to U.S. Just in case you cannot hear me, please do let me know so that I can be more clear or repeat what might have got missed.



So I'm on Slide 5. Starting with the third quarter FY '20