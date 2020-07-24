Q4 2020 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



This is the conference call for the fourth quarter and full year results of Del Monte Pacific Group, or DMPL, ending April 2020.



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL and Del Monte Foods', Chief Operations Officer and CFO; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods. And this is Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



So Parag Sachdeva will now present our results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you, Iggy. On Slide 5, starting with the fourth quarter highlights. Group sales expanded by 48% due to pandemic-driven higher consumption of healthy and culinary home products, with U.S.