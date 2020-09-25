Q1 2021 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 25, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning our call participants in Asia, and good evening to our callers in the U.S. This is the conference call for the first quarter results of Del Monte Pacific Group, DMPL, ending July 2020.



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer, DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of the DMPL, Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods in the U.S.; and this is Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



We hope everyone in this call has been keeping healthy and well. Thank you for joining us. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



So Parag Sachdeva will now present our first quarter results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you very much, Iggy, and good morning to everyone in Asia, and good evening to all-in the U.S.



On Slide 4, I would just like to highlight that on 30th April 2020, the group recognized the sale of a 12% stake in Del Monte Philippines and started recognizing this as