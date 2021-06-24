Q4 2021 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning to all our participants in Asia, and good evening to all our participants in the U.S. First of all, we'd like to convey our sincere apologies for the change in this briefing schedule. We had to meet with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines. It's a routine meeting required by the submission of our registration statement with the SEC for the planned IPO of Del Monte Philippines. Unfortunately, it was advised on short notice and it started late. So we'd like to apologize for any inconvenience caused.



Representing Del Monte in this briefing are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods in the U.S.; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of Del Monte Pacific.



Parag Sachdeva will now present our results for the fourth quarter and full year ending April 2021.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thanks a lot, Iggy. Good