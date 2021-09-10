Q1 2022 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning to our participants in Asia, and good evening to our participants in the U.S. Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's Results Briefing for the First Quarter ending July 2021.



Representing Del Monte in this briefing are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods in the U.S.; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



Next slide, please. We will discuss our results for about half an hour or so and then open the floor to Q&A.



Parag Sachdeva will now present our results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you, Iggy. Good morning to everyone in Asia, and good evening to all in the U.S. Very pleased to share that following a turnaround performance in fiscal '21, DMPL Group is off to a very good start in Q1 of fiscal year '22.



On Slide 5, we'll share with you the highlights from the first quarter.