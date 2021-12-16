Q2 2022 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's Results Briefing for the Second Quarter and First Half ending October 2021.



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



So Parag Sachdeva will now present our second quarter and first half results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



I'll start my presentation on Slide 5.



I'll start my presentation on Slide 5. Very pleased to share the key highlights of our second quarter results. DMPL Group continued its strong performance with a net profit of $35.8 million, up 63.8% from $21.9 million in the same period last year. Our U.S.