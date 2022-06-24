Q4 2022 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's results briefing for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL, and President of Del Monte Philippines; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods in the U.S.; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



Parag Sachdeva will now present our results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you very much, Iggy. I will start with Slide 5, covering the fourth quarter highlights and the full year highlights. For the fourth quarter, the sales for DMPL grew by 14% to $569.5 million, driven by strong performance in the U.S. and S&W fresh pineapple exports our U.S. subsidiary, Del Monte Foods, net profit quadrupled to USD 19 million. Group net profit of USD 20