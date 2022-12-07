Q2 2023 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / 09:45AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's results briefing for the second quarter and first half ending October 2022. Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL and President of Del Monte Phillipines; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of the DMPL; Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. Parag Sachdeva will now present our results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you so much. Good evening to everybody in Asia, and good morning for those who are joining us from the U.S. On Slide 5 would start by sharing the key highlights for the second quarter results.



Very pleased to share with everyone on the call that across all parameters, that is, sales, market share, gross margin and EBITDA, we had a very strong performance. Our sales grew by 7.4% to $698.9 million, with all the key markets, U.S.,