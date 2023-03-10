Q3 2023 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



It's 9:00. Good morning to our participants in Asia, and good afternoon or good evening to those joining us in the U.S. Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's Results Briefing for the third quarter and 9 months ending January 2023.



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific and President of Del Monte Philippines; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods in the U.S.; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. Parag Sachdeva will now present our results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you so much, Iggy. I would like to start sharing the results on Slide 5. Good morning, everybody in Asia, and good evening for those who are joining from the U.S. On Slide 5 we have the 3Q highlights. For the first 3 months or Q3, Del Monte Pacific Group sales grew by 3.3% to $681.2 million on higher U.S. and international sales, which are up 5.8%