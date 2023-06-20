Q4 2023 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific and President of Del Monte Philippines, DMPL subsidiary; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, President of Del Monte Foods and CEO in the U.S., and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. Parag Sachdeva will now present our fourth quarter and FY 2023 results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Okay. Thank you. On Slide 5. Good evening, everybody, in Asia, and good morning in the U.S. Let me start with the key highlights. For Q4, sales grew by 2.6%. Sorry about that.



So on Slide 5, as I said, Q4 sales grew by 2.6% to $584.6 million on