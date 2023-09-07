Q1 2024 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer
It's 8:30 a.m. Good morning to our participants in Asia, and good evening to those joining us in the U.S. Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's Results Briefing for FY '24 First Quarter ending July.
Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of the Del Monte Pacific, DMPL, and President of Del Monte Philippines; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Group; and I am Ignacio, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. Parag Sachdeva will now present our results.
Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO
Thank you, Iggy. Good morning to everybody in Asia, and good evening in the U.S. Overall, for the quarter, the theme is very strong revenue growth across the group. But profitability continues to be challenged due to higher costs and interest expense.
On Slide 5, continuing with the highlights. Del Monte Pacific Group sales grew by 13.2% to $517 million on higher U.S. and fresh
