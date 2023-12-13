Q2 2024 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 13, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Iggy Sison Del Monte Pacific Ltd-Chief Corporate Officer



Good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's results briefing for the second quarter and first half ending October 2023. Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific, DMPL and President of Del Monte Philippines; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods in the US; and I am Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL products.



Parag Sachdeva, our CFO, will now present our results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Hello. Good evening, everybody in Asia, and good morning to whosoever is joining from the US. Overall theme for our Q2 results is that we continue to have strong market shares across mostly contracting categories, both in the US and Philippines, and our profitability has been challenged due to higher costs driven by inflation, lower pineapple supply, increased operating costs and interest expense.



On slide 5,