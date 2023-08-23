Half Year 2023 Pepper Money Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pepper Money 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Gordon Livingstone, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Gordon Livingstone -
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Pepper Money Limited's First Half 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Gordon Livingstone, Investor Relations at Pepper Money. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to each of their elders, past, present and emerging. Following a business update from Pepper Money's CEO, Mario Rehayem, Pepper Money CFO, Therese McGrath, will walk us through the financials. After some closing remarks by Mario, there will be an opportunity to ask questions, which can be either via phone or submitted via the portal.
I will now pass over to PepperMoney's CEO, Mario Rehayem.
Mario Rehayem - Pepper Money Limited - CEO & Director
Aug 23, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
