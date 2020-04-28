Q1 2020 Apergy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Apergy Corporation's first quarter 2020 conference call. Your host for today's call is David Skipper, Vice President and Treasurer at Apergy.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Skipper. You may begin.



David Skipper - ChampionX Corporation - VP & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of Apergy; and Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and CFO of Apergy.



During today's call, Soma will discuss Apergy's first quarter highlights as well as our market outlook. Jay will then discuss our first quarter results before turning the call back to Soma for summary comments, and then we will open the call for Q&A.



During today's call, we will be referring to the slides posted on our website.



I would like to remind our participants that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause a material difference in our results from those projected in these statements.