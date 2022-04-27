Q1 2022 ChampionX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. With me today are Soma Somasundaram, President and CEO of ChampionX; and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), our Executive Vice President and CFO.



During today's call, Soma will share some of the company's highlights, Ken will then discuss our first quarter results and the second quarter outlook before turning the call back to Soma for some summary thoughts.