Sep 05, 2023 / 07:35PM GMT

J. David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst



Hello, everyone. So for our next slot here, we have ChampionX. With us is the President and CEO, Somasundaram. This (inaudible) Legacy Apergy and Ecolab (inaudible) ChampionX couple of years ago. ChampionX provides really -- production fluids, it's artificial lift, and it's also some drilling (inaudible) as well, it's a very exciting part of the story.



Soma has served as CEO of Apergy prior to the merger and previously served as CEO of Dover Energy before the creation of Apergy. Thank you very much for joining us, Soma.



Sivasankaran Somasundaram - ChampionX Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Absolutely, thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment AnalystSo maybe we just start with kind of a broader picture on this just kind of duration in the