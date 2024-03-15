Kieran Hegarty, President of Materials Processing at Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), sold 18,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Terex Corp is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services. The company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications. Terex Corp's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. Over the past year, Kieran Hegarty has sold a total of 45,000 shares of Terex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Terex Corp indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 7 insider sells and 4 insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Terex Corp shares were trading at $56.8 each on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.005 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Terex Corp stands at 7.88, which is lower than the industry median of 14.72 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $56.8 and a GF Value of $59.23, Terex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

