Q1 2019 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I'd like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of the Battery Strategic Marketing Team, Michael Son; Head of the Electronic Materials Strategic Marketing Team, Kyunghoon Kim are with us this afternoon. We will now start the 2019 Q1 earnings call.



First, regarding Q1 results. Q1 revenue was KRW 2,304.1 billion, a 7% decrease Q-o-Q. By division, battery division revenue was KRW 1,730.1 billion, an 8% decrease Q-o-Q, mainly driven by a decline in ESS sales despite growth in cylindrical and automotive battery sales. Electronic materials revenue was KRW 572.1 billion, a 4% decrease Q-o-Q due to reduced sales of semiconductor and OLED materials.



Operating profit was KRW 118.8 billion, a 52% decrease Q-o-Q affected by sales decrease and operation of a new production line, but it was a 65% increase Y-o-Y. Pretax profit was KRW 70.5