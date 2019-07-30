Q2 2019 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I would like to introduce the management team with us: Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of the Battery Strategic Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Electronic Materials Strategic Marketing team, Kyunghoon Kim, are with us this afternoon. We will now start the 2019 Q2 Earnings Call.



First, regarding Q2 results. Q2 revenue was KRW 2,404,500,000,000, a 4% increase Q-o-Q. By Business division, battery division revenue was KRW 1,821,400,000,000, a 5% increase Q-o-Q, mainly driven by an increase in ESS, automotive and polymer battery sales. Electronic Materials revenue was up 2% Q-o-Q to KRW 581,200,000,000, thanks to an increase in polarizer film and OLED material sales. Operating profit was KRW 157,300,000,000, a 32% increase Q-o-Q. Pretax profit was KRW 217,000,000,000; and net profit, KRW 160,200,000,000.



Next, I will move on to our financial highlights on the right-hand side. Assets, as of the end of