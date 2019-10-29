Oct 29, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT
Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office
Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the business management office at Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of the Battery strategic marketing team, Michael Son; and Head of Electronic Materials strategic marketing Team, Kyunghoon Kim, have joined us. We will now start the third quarter 2019 earnings call.
First of all, we will announce our third quarter 2019 results. Third quarter revenue was KRW 2,567.9 billion, an increase of 7% from the previous quarter.
By business divisions. Battery revenue was KRW 1,951.7 million, a 7% increase quarter-on-quarter mainly driven by an increase in ESS and automotive battery sales. Electronic Materials revenue was up 6% quarter-on-quarter to KRW 614.3 billion, thanks to an increase in display materials sales.
Operating profit was KRW 166 billion, a 6% increase from the previous quarter. Pretax profit was KRW 300.4 billion, and net profit was KRW 217.4
Q3 2019 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
