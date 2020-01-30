Q4 2019 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good afternoon. I'm Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office of Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I'd like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of Battery strategic marketing team, Hong-Gyeong Kim; and Head of Electronic Materials Financial Management Team, Kyunghoon Kim have joined us.



We will now start the fourth quarter 2019 earnings call. First of all, we will announce our fourth quarter 2019 results. Fourth quarter revenue was KRW 2.820 trillion, a 10% increase from the third quarter. By Business division, Battery revenue was KRW 2.2084 trillion, a 13% increase