YouGov PLC Capital Market Day Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Stephan Shakespeare - YouGov plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you all for coming. It's a great turnout. It's great to see. So what we'll be hoping you take away from this is why our platform will win over the competition and what a platform even is and what platform means to us, where YouGov sits in the market research landscape, how we will continue our growth trajectory and how we will measure success going forward. And I'd like to start by stating our claim as the pioneer of online research. I think it can be fairly said that we are the ones that made online research something real, accurate, impressive. Before us, it was seen as quick and dirty.



People used it as a as a cheap way of doing things. And when we came along, we said, no, with the right modeling in the right way, building proper panels that you can build up data around, we can actually get accuracy, and we can get depth of data. And that was not in the discussion at that point at all. It was just a quick way of getting some initial views. So we created accurate and reliable data, where previously, it was a