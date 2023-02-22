Q2 2023 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Dirk Treasure, Managing Director, and CEO



Dirk Moore Treasure - Chrysos Corporation Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, shareholders. Thank you for joining us today for our first half FY '23 results presentation. Slide 3, please, operator.



I'd like to start off with a bit of a recap of what we do as a company. Very briefly, we built big equipment called PhotonAssay units. We deploy them to our customers, which are miners and laboratories and then we charge them a fee for use over a long equipment lifetime. PhotonAssay is an analysis technology, which uses high-powered x-rays to measure gold and other elements in the sample. Analysis is a nondiscretionary spend for miners and we're displacing the slow hazardous and laborious fire assay process, which has been used for hundreds of years. We're seeing rapid adoption of our technology