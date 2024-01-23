Jan 23, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Dirk Moore Treasure Chrysos Corporation Limited-MD&CEO



Excellent. Thank you, [Melanie], for the introduction. Good morning, shareholders, and welcome to our December quarter 4C investor update. Today, I'm joined by Brett Coventry, our Chief Financial Officer, and for a change we both actually sitting in our office in Adelaide, albeit the next couple of months, look fairly action packed with travel.



Together, Brett and I will be running through an operational and financial report for the quarter and after the presentation will be available for Q&A. Please ensure that you dialed in rather than connected via the web link if you would like to ask a question. Slide 3 please, operator.



Chrysos' closed out another strong quarter of growth, with revenue up 57% year-on