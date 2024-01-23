Jan 23, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Chrysos Corporation Limited Q2 FY24 quarterly conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dirk Treasure, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Dirk Moore Treasure Chrysos Corporation Limited-MD&CEO
Excellent. Thank you, [Melanie], for the introduction. Good morning, shareholders, and welcome to our December quarter 4C investor update. Today, I'm joined by Brett Coventry, our Chief Financial Officer, and for a change we both actually sitting in our office in Adelaide, albeit the next couple of months, look fairly action packed with travel.
Together, Brett and I will be running through an operational and financial report for the quarter and after the presentation will be available for Q&A. Please ensure that you dialed in rather than connected via the web link if you would like to ask a question. Slide 3 please, operator.
Chrysos' closed out another strong quarter of growth, with revenue up 57% year-on
Q2 2024 Chrysos Corporation Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...