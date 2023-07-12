Q1 2023/2024 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q1 2023/2024 Earnings Call of ABOUT YOU. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand over to Frank Bohme, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, who will lead you through this conference. Frank, please go ahead.



Frank Bohme - About You Holding SE - Head of IR & Communications



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2023/2024 results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Hannes Wiese, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ABOUT YOU. Hannes will walk you through our Q1 results in just a second. The corresponding slides to his presentation have been published on our IR website under the Publications section this morning. After his presentation, Hannes will be happy to answer your questions.



And with this, I hand it over to you, Hannes.



Hannes Wiese - About You Holding SE - Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Operations & Finance and Member of Management Board



Yes. Thanks, Frank, and