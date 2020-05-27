Full Year 2020 Ypsomed Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Kutt - Ypsomed Holding AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Graciela. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our Annual Figures 2019-'20 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Simon Michel, CEO; and Niklaus Ramseier, CFO. Our press release, report and presentation discussing our financial year 2019-'20 results are also available in the Media and Investor section of our website.



Simon Michel - Ypsomed Holding AG - CEO



Thank you, Thomas, for introduction. Thank you, everybody, for checking in today for our annual figures '19-'20. The COVID-19 crisis shows how important it is to have a robust business model and how important it is to have a long-term strategy. Ypsomed is