May 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions) This conversation will be recorded. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Full Year 2020/'21 Results Conference Call of Ypsomed. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Thomas Kutt, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.
Thomas Kutt - Ypsomed Holding AG - Head of IR
Thank you, Melanie. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our full year 2020/'21 results Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Simon Michel, CEO; and Niklaus Ramseier, CFO. Our press release, report and presentation discussing our financial year 2020/'21 performance are also available in the media and Investors section of our website.
With that, I will turn the call to Simon. Simon, please?
Simon Michel - Ypsomed Holding AG - CEO
Thank you, Thomas, and good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, for this presentation of our full year 2020/'21 results. We will show you how robust our business model
Full Year 2021 Ypsomed Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...