Full Year 2022 Ypsomed Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the financial year 2021/'22 conference call of Ypsomed. I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Thomas Kutt, Head Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Thomas Kutt - Ypsomed Holding AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Gabrielle. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our financial year '21/'22 Results Conference Call.



Joining me today are Simon Michel, CEO; and Niklaus Ramseier, our CFO. Our press release, report and presentation discussing our financial performance are also available in the Media and Investors section of our website.



With that, I will turn the call to Simon. Simon, please?



Simon Michel - Ypsomed Holding AG - CEO



Thank you, Thomas. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome all from my side to the presentation of our annual figures '21/'22. Ypsomed plays a significant role in the treatment of chronic diseases and develops itself into the space of successful