Full Year 2023 Ypsomed Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Simon Michel - Ypsomed Holding AG - CEO & Member of the Board



Dear shareholders and partners, at Ypsomed, we can look back on another successful year.



In Delivery Systems, we achieved a record result with our pens and autoinjectors. In pens, we are proud to be making an important contribution to access to affordable insulin with several significant collaborations in this space. In autoinjectors, the YpsoMate 2.25 for large volumes, in particular, achieved very strong sales growth. And based on our partnerships with Abbott, Dexcom and CamDiab, we are finally achieving satisfying results in our Diabetes Care business as well.



We were able to more than double commercial sales of our YpsoPump business last year. And we are excited to significantly improve life for people with diabetes with our mylife Loop AID solution that enables users to benefit from a unique and adaptive algorithm that runs on smartphones.



We exceeded the interim target of 30,000 active pump users at the end of the financial year and see a clear path towards profitability in our pump business.



So