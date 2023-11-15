Nov 15, 2023 / NTS GMT
Simon Michel - Ypsomed Holding AG - Member of the Board
Dear shareholders, dear partners, we look back on another successful half year. Supported by our long-term and lasting growth drivers, selfcare, biologics, biosimilars and digital health, we were able to increase our sales by 24% from continuing operations.
In Delivery Systems, we saw particularly strong growth, driven by our autoinjectors. Existing and newly launched products based on our platforms have contributed to this. As a result, we were able to improve access to better health care in several indications such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, high cholesterol, growth disorders, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
And in addition, we have signed a long-term supply agreement with Novo Nordisk for metabolic indications. This long-term cooperation supports our growth strategy significantly and in a sustainable way.
In Diabetes Care, we are fully focused on the growth market of connected insulin pump therapy with mylife Loop, consisting of our pump, our YpsoPump and the CamAPS app. Supported by continuous glucose
Half Year 2024 Ypsomed Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...