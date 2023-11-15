Half Year 2024 Ypsomed Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Simon Michel - Ypsomed Holding AG - Member of the Board



Dear shareholders, dear partners, we look back on another successful half year. Supported by our long-term and lasting growth drivers, selfcare, biologics, biosimilars and digital health, we were able to increase our sales by 24% from continuing operations.



In Delivery Systems, we saw particularly strong growth, driven by our autoinjectors. Existing and newly launched products based on our platforms have contributed to this. As a result, we were able to improve access to better health care in several indications such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, high cholesterol, growth disorders, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.



And in addition, we have signed a long-term supply agreement with Novo Nordisk for metabolic indications. This long-term cooperation supports our growth strategy significantly and in a sustainable way.



In Diabetes Care, we are fully focused on the growth market of connected insulin pump therapy with mylife Loop, consisting of our pump, our YpsoPump and the CamAPS app. Supported by continuous glucose