Half Year 2022 China Telecom Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to China Telecom's 2022 interim results briefing. First of all, may I introduce our management attending the briefing today: Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Shao Guanglu, Executive Director, President and COO; Mr. Liu Guiqing, Executive Director and Executive Vice President; Mr. Tang Ke, Executive Director and Executive Vice President; Mr. Xia Bing, Executive Director; Mr. Li Yinghui, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Mr. (inaudible).



Thank you for joining us and hope you will find this presentation helpful. This briefing consists of results introduction and Q&A sessions. Now let us welcome Chairman, Ke, to give us an overview of the company's 2022 interim results.



Ruiwen Ke - China Telecom Corporation Limited - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. For the sake of epidemic prevention and control, this interim results announcement briefing is conducted online. First, please let me express sincere gratitude for media and investors' attention and support to the company