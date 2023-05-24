Q1 2023 Hesai Group Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Hesai Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note that today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to our first speaker today, [Yan-Ting Hsi], the Company's investor relations director.



Please go ahead.



Unidentified Speaker



Thank you operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining Hesai Group's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings release is now available on our IR website at investor.hesaitech.com, as well as our news wire services. Today you will hear from our CEO, Dr. David Li, who will start the call with an overview of our recent updates.



Next, our global CFO, Mr. Louis Hsieh will address our financial results before we open the call for questions.



Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor Statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call, as we will make forward-looking statements. Please also note that