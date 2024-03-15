John Ziegler, the Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer of Arch Resources Inc (NYSE:ARCH), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $184.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,762,250.

Arch Resources Inc is a leading natural resource company that produces and markets coal and other mineral products. The company is focused on supplying metallurgical products to the global steel industry and also provides thermal coal for power generation. With its mines and facilities, Arch Resources Inc plays a significant role in both domestic and international markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,906 shares of Arch Resources Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 27 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arch Resources Inc were trading at $184.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.305 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 7.62, below the industry median of 13.72, but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Arch Resources Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $184.15 and a GF Value of $130.48, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.41.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of the company's insider sentiment and stock valuation. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

