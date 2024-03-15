EVgo Inc (EVGO) President Dennis Kish Sells 34,717 Shares

On March 6, 2024, President Dennis Kish of EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) sold 34,717 shares of company stock, as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $3 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $104,151.

EVgo Inc operates as a public fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. The company provides charging solutions directly to electric vehicle owners as well as businesses looking to serve the EV charging needs of their customers or employees.

According to the data provided, over the past year, Dennis Kish has sold a total of 167,784 shares of EVgo Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for EVgo Inc reveals a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 14 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, EVgo Inc's shares were trading at $3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $312.389 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.09, with a GuruFocus Value of $32.38, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a trend of insider sales could prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.