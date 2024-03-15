Steven Gunby, President & CEO of FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN), sold 33,791 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $206.55 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $6,978,517.05.

FTI Consulting Inc is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges and opportunities. The company operates through segments including Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. With a team of professionals located in all major business centers throughout the world, they are uniquely positioned to assist clients ranging from corporations, to public and private companies, to governments and their agencies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 260,693 shares of FTI Consulting Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Steven Gunby represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for FTI Consulting Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

On the valuation front, FTI Consulting Inc's shares were trading at $206.55 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.251 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.47, which is above both the industry median of 17.705 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $206.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $205.67, FTI Consulting Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by the President & CEO of FTI Consulting Inc may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

