BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA), a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles, has reported an insider selling activity. According to a recent SEC Filing, Vice President Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024.

Over the past year, Volker Weng has sold a total of 20,000 shares of BorgWarner Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent transaction involved disposing of the shares at an average price of $32.85, resulting in a total value of $657,000.

The insider transaction history for BorgWarner Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and eight insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, BorgWarner Inc's shares were trading at $32.85 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.362 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.00, which is below both the industry median of 16.56 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $32.85 and a GF Value of $45.09, BorgWarner Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at BorgWarner Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that BorgWarner Inc is currently trading below its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

