Margaret Chow, Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.53 per share, resulting in a total value of $305,300.

Couchbase Inc is a technology company specializing in database solutions for global enterprises. The company's platform is designed to provide a more flexible, scalable, and cost-effective approach to data management. Couchbase's products are used by organizations around the world to power their critical applications and to manage data across cloud, on-premises, and edge computing environments.

Over the past year, Margaret Chow has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 45,560 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history at Couchbase Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with a total of 44 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $30.53, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.362 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors market participants may consider when analyzing a company's financial health and investment potential.

