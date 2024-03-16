Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Group President, Asia Pacific Sang Yi has sold 1,705 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

According to the filing, the insider has made significant changes to their holdings in the company over the past year. Sang Yi has sold a total of 1,705 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 3 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and future outlook.

On the valuation front, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $126.86 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $25.992 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.92, which is lower than the industry median of 27.17 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.93, with a GF Value of $136.48, indicating that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single transaction may not be indicative of a trend, the collective pattern of buys and sells can provide additional context to the company's financial health and future prospects.

