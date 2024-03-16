Andrew Robinson, Chairman & CEO of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial), has sold 35,724 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.58 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,271,839.92.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial) is a company that operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of specialty property and casualty products for businesses and individuals. The company's offerings include solutions for property, casualty, professional liability, and workers' compensation, among others. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc aims to deliver tailored insurance products and services to meet the specific needs of its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,724 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Andrew Robinson represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider activity. There has been only 1 insider buy in the past year, contrasted with 6 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a tilt towards selling transactions among insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial) were trading at $35.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.417 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.13, which is above the industry median of 12.42 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The data provided reflects the transactions and valuation metrics for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD, Financial) as of the date specified. The information is based on SEC filings and is intended for informational purposes only.

