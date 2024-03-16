President & CEO Lois Zabrocky of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has sold 13,760 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.87 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $727,491.20.

International Seaways Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), Suezmaxes, Aframaxes/LR2s, Panamaxes, and MR (Medium Range) tankers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,760 shares of International Seaways Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the day of the sale, shares of International Seaways Inc were trading at $52.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.599 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 4.73, below the industry median of 10.46 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GuruFocus Value, indicates that International Seaways Inc is modestly overvalued. With a share price of $52.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.81, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.15.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for International Seaways Inc suggests a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same timeframe.

Investors and stakeholders in International Seaways Inc may find the insider selling activity as a point of interest when considering their investment decisions, especially in light of the company's valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.